Investment continues to rise in Marbella: a new shopping centre on the Golden Mile, a luxury resort and 200 homes The council approves procedures for two urban developments that will involve tens of millions of euros in investment

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 16 April 2026, 14:50 Share

During the month of March, 6.2 million euros in licences for small-scale works were processed by Marbella town hall, or in other words, 200,000 euros of investment per day. And what came before the local government on Tuesday 14 April were two urban development projects that will require their developers to spend tens of millions of euros. Two extremes that reflect the same reality: the town’s ability to attract investment, making it second in the province.

These projects consist of a shopping centre in the heart of the Golden Mile, a luxury resort and more than 200 freehold properties in the Pinomar area within two projects that are progressing through different phases. The hotel project alone will involve an investment of 120 million euros.

The shopping centre will be located opposite the place where it all began: the historic Marbella Club hotel, the 'kilometre zero' of the Marbella brand. There will be 7,722 square metres of retail space developed within a project that affects two urban planning areas totalling 17,340.19 square metres. The new complex will include underground parking and surface-level parking, as well as the construction of a service road that will connect to the one next to the nearby retail area, according to the councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz.

The shopping centre will have about 7,800 square metres, and the hotel, with an investment of 120 million, will have 340 rooms

This project is in its early stages. What the council has approved is a proposal to define a delimitation of an urban transformation action for internal renovation (ATU-RI) within this area of Nagüeles (PA-NG 19).

Hotel and housing in Pinomar

The urban development of the hotel and the new residential area to be built in the Pinomar area is at a more advanced stage. The council is driving this development forward by processing, simultaneously, the land readjustment, the urbanisation and the approval of the basic project for the works of the hotel establishment, thanks to the opportunities offered by the Andalusian land sustainability promotion law (LISTA). This allows these three procedures to be carried out at the same time, whereas before they would have had to be completed step by step, as Díaz explained.

What was approved on Tuesday by the town hall, on a preliminary basis, was the land readjustment affecting the hotel establishment. This will be built on the site formerly occupied by the Marbella Playa Hotel, where the Greek luxury all-inclusive chain Ikos Resorts will develop what will be its second hotel in the province, after the Ikos Andalusia, located next to Guadalmansa Beach in Estepona and open since May 2021.

The urban development of the area includes the construction of 200 free market housing units, as well as the implementation of infrastructure such as the extension of the coastal path, a service road alongside the A-7 motorway and other works in this sector of the Alicate development area number 11 (PA.AL-11).

The hotel, located on the frontline of the coast and next to the A-7, will involve an investment of 120 million euros and the creation of around 1,000 jobs during both the construction phase and the hotel’s operation. It will have 340 rooms, with an exclusive and innovative design, including suites equipped with terraces and private swimming pools on the beachfront, as well as a wide range of premium dining options and an exclusive spa. The Greek hotel chain’s initial intention was for the establishment to open its doors in 2028.