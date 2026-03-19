Marbella joins forces with regional authority to promote a more active and health-conscious citizenship

Presentation of the initiative by the health department in collaboration with the health centres of Leganitos, Las Albarizas and Ricardo Soriano.

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 19 March 2026, 12:19 Share

The health department of Marbella town hall has launched the 'healthy walks' initiative, a programme aimed at promoting physical activity, emotional well-being and self-care among the population.

Coinciding with the arrival of spring, this activity is organised in collaboration with the Leganitos, Las Albarizas and Ricardo Soriano health centres. It offers a series of itineraries that are accessible and adapted to all ages, with the aim of promoting a more active and health-conscious citizenship.

Health councillor Alejandro González, said, “This type of action is essential to bring healthy habits to the public in a simple and participatory way, taking advantage of Marbella's natural and urban spaces." He also encouraged residents "to join in these walks, which combine exercise, socialising and learning about health".

For his part, the care coordinator of the Las Albarizas health centre, Roberto Ramos, explained that the programme not only promotes physical activity, but also incorporates key themes in each day, such as conscious eating, emotional wellbeing, self-care and breathing. "We want to offer practical tools to help people improve the quality of their daily lives," he said.

The walks will take place on different dates between March and May, departing at 10.30am from the Marbella Center commercial centre. The routes, which last approximately one hour, include walks along the coastal path (20 March), the promenade (17 April), the Parque de la Constitución (24 April) and the old town (8 May).

In case of rain, the first route on Friday 20 March will be moved to 10 April.

Participation is free and does not require prior registration. Organisers recommend that participants wear comfortable clothes and footwear and bring water and sun protection.