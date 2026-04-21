Assisted bathing points on Marbella's beaches: did you know there are nine?

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 12:54 Share

Marbella town council continues to improve accessibility along the coastline to this Costa del Sol town with nine assisted bathing points. They began operating during Holy Week and will remain in service until the end of September.

Marbella's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, stated that "Marbella is very fortunate to have 27 kilometres of coastline and we understood long ago that we should implement all possible resources so that anyone, regardless of their circumstances, can enjoy our beaches." She explained that "this service is distributed every two and a half to three kilometres from Cabopino to Guadalmina, guaranteeing complete coverage". She added that "this initiative reflects a clear commitment to inclusion and quality".

The mayor commented that "the service includes the use of amphibious chairs and the assistance of specialised staff who facilitate access to the water for people with reduced mobility, the elderly from care homes or users with special needs". She continued: "the aim is to offer a personalised service whereby any people with such needs, with a simple phone call, can coordinate their assistance and enjoy bathing in complete safety". She also highlighted the improvement to the support infrastructure, such as the widening of the access walkways, which have gone from a width of 1.5 metres to three, "significantly facilitating mobility and access to the shore for users with difficulties".

Muñoz further commented that "this programme is used by numerous senior care homes, whose residents find in this initiative an opportunity to enjoy the sea with the necessary safety measures". Lastly, she noted that "this effort is part of a model of tourism excellence reflected in these nine beaches, which have Blue Flag status and quality certifications, where lifeguard, maintenance and accessibility services are fundamental". Those interested can book this assisted bathing service by calling freephone 658 618 333.