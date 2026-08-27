Spain's most expensive house, worth 70 million euros, is in Marbella

José Carlos García 27/08/2026 a las 09:40h.

Villa Bellagio, located on Marbella's 'Golden Mile' has "every luxury imaginable". No wonder: with a price tag of 70 million euros, it's the most expensive home in Spain, according to a ranking by real estate portal Idealista.

The house includes a gym, sauna, several swimming pools, a bowling alley, a bar, a cinema room and even a car showroom.

Villa Bellagio isn't the only luxury property in Malaga province featured in the ranking. Among the most expensive properties in Spain is also La Madrugada, a Hispano-Arabic style estate located in Benahavís. Surrounded by nature, it boasts both mountain and sea views, privacy and 17 bedrooms. It's on the market for 34 million euros, making it the fourth most expensive property in Spain.

Also on the list is a property in Benahavís. This one is for sale for 27 million euros, placing it seventh. The other seven in the top ten most expensive homes in Spain are all in the Balearic Islands, with prices ranging from 46 million euros for the second-place property to 24.5 million euros for the tenth.

The star of the show is the Marbella home, which outsells the second most expensive house in the country by 24 million euros. Villa Bellagio is a palatial residence with an extraordinary total built area of 5,600 square metres.

It sits majestically on the largest private plot in the area, measuring 14,000 square metres, and boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean. Designed by visionary architect Jesús del Valle, it was awarded the prestigious Macael prize for best design in 2022, a distinction bestowed by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain.

Villa Bellagio offers 13 exquisitely decorated suites ranging from 140 to 150 square metres, according to information from real estate company Engel & Völkers. It also features an opulent dining room for 14 guests, complemented by a state-of-the-art 60-square-metre show kitchen, a high-end service kitchen and a luxurious outdoor barbecue area.

The lower level is entirely dedicated to relaxation and well-being, featuring a spa, heated indoor pool, traditional hammam, Finnish sauna, fully equipped gym, massage room and hair and nail salon. "Entertainment options also abound, with a billiards room, an elegant bar, a professional double bowling alley and a 22-seat cinema," Engel & Völkers says.

The mansion integrates advanced smart home technology, with the bespoke Vantage system for climate control, lighting, entertainment and security and an integrated Sonos system. It features an impressive showroom garage that offers museum-quality display space for 12 vehicles, while an additional underground facility can house up to 30 cars.

"Villa Bellagio is a statement of grandeur, a landmark of architectural mastery and, without a doubt, one of the most exceptional estates in Marbella, if not in all of Spain," the real estate company highlights.

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