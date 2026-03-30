'Risitas' gang busted for cocaine trafficking with arrests made in Marbella following raid 20 detained, with searches also carried out in Algeciras, San Roque, Los Barrios and La Línea

Ep Madrid Monday, 30 March 2026, 14:04 Share

Twenty people have been arrested in a Guardia Civil operation that has dismantled a criminal organisation involved in international cocaine trafficking. Linked to the notorious “Risitas” group, 22 raids were carried out in Algeciras, San Roque, Los Barrios, La Línea (Cádiz) and Marbella.

The investigation has led to the arrest of the leader of the organisation, who managed to escape during the “Kiken” operation carried out in 2023, where 30 people were arrested and more than 1,000 kilos of cocaine seized. However, the second leader of the organisation is still at large.

Following “Kiken”, the criminal organisation acquired a transportation company, with the aim of operating under a stable business cover and therefore avoid arousing suspicion and minimise exposure within the Port.

Unlike previous operations, in which the cocaine was hidden in the cabs of the trucks, the group developed a more efficient system. They used false floors under the semi-trailers to smuggle the people in charge of opening the containers, as well as the bags of cocaine during the extraction and subsequent departure from the port.

Therefore, their operations became more discreet by reducing the exposure of the extractors and avoiding visual checks of cargo.

During the investigation, the group was linked to the seizure of 445 kilos of cocaine in a warehouse in Los Guijos industrial estate in October 2025. Two members of the organisation were caught extracting the cocaine from the false floor of the semi-trailer.

Once the locations and infrastructure of the network had been identified, the agents carried out the house searches.

Those arrested include a “Risitas” leader, several lorry drivers who facilitated the smuggling operations and dockworkers who passed on insider information and assisted the suspects in moving within the container terminal at the Port of Algeciras.

Their involvement enabled the organisation to operate with a high degree of security, controlling movements at the terminals and reducing the risk of detection.

The investigation continues to locate the second leader.

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