Reservations can now be made for Age Concern gala dinner in San Pedro Alcántara

Tony Bryant Thursday, 26 March 2026, 11:28 Share

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro is hosting its annual gala dinner night at the Guadalmina golf club on Saturday 2 May.

The event starts at 7.30 pm with a welcome drink and canapes followed by a three-course menu, which includes wine, beer and soft drinks during the meal.

Tickets are now available and cost 89 euros. Reservations and menu options can be obtained by email: events@ageconcernmarbella.com

The night will include entertainment supplied by Helena Paul, who will offer a variety of jazz, soul, reggae and pop music. There will also be an auction and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and supporters of the charity.

The event is organised to raise funds to maintain and develop the charity’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, “as the demand on its services continues to increase”. It will also help support the ‘hardship fund’, which is directed at those living on a limited income to help out with “one-off unforeseen expenses”.

“Our Gala event helps to reinforce the proactive stance of the charity so we can meet the growing needs of our community. Your generosity will enable us to support the older English-speaking residents in our local community,” a spokesperson for Age Concern said.