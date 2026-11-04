Andalusian health service requests to join proceedings against doctor linked to nurse's death in Marbella hotel

The SAS (Andalusian health service) has requested to be recognised as an aggrieved party in the case against the doctor under investigation for potential his responsibility in the death of a nurse in a Marbella hotel ... and for the theft of the hospital medicines they administered to each other.

According to the investigation, the 66-year-old doctor and the 56-year-old nurse, who worked together at the Costa del Sol hospital, were in a hotel room, where he administered propofol via an intravenous line inserted into her jugular vein.

A few weeks ago, the police searched the lockers of both the doctor and the nurse at the Costa del Sol hospital. Everything suggests that, through this operation, the police were seeking to gather evidence regarding the circumstances in which the medicines, intended for hospital use only, were obtained.

In addition, when investigators checked the suspect's identity on the Interior Ministry's 'ses.hospedajes' platform, they discovered that the doctor had hundreds of records at hotels and guesthouses in the province of Malaga, where he would go accompanied by men and women.

One of the reasons why this caught the attention of investigators was because the doctor is based and lives in the province, where all of the hotels where he's stayed are.

Confession

Furthermore, it appears that the doctor himself spontaneously confessed to the police that he had injected propofol into the nurse, who was subsequently found dead in the room they shared. He also said that she had administered it to him via an injection into his right arm.

The incident dates back to the afternoon of Thursday, 1 October, when the suspect contacted the emergency services to report the death of his colleague at a hotel in Marbella, where they had arrived a few hours earlier.

When the first patrols arrived, the doctor was waiting for them on a bench outside the hotel. He accompanied them to the room (number 113), where the police saw the woman, who showed no signs of life.

Provisional release

Meanwhile, the court has recently upheld the order granting provisional release to the doctor. According to sources, the order states that there is no risk of him absconding and that, as precautionary measures, his passport has been confiscated and he has been expressly banned from leaving the country.

Similarly, the court ruled out the possibility that there was any scope for the destruction of evidence, noting that it was the doctor himself who had granted access to the room where the events had taken place. Once there, the National Police and the forensic pathologist immediately collected items and samples from the scene.

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