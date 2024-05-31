Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water

Juan Núñez, CEO of Cívitas Puerto Banús, Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and Lisandro Vieytes, Marbella councillor for Sports, at the launch of the event.

David Lerma Marbella Friday, 31 May 2024, 10:54 | Updated 11:50h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This weekend visitors can witness a unique and exciting spectacle on the water from Playa de la Levante in Marbella's Puerto Banús, and one which is completely free and needs no reservation.

It is none other than the E1 Series competition, the electric-powerboat Formula 1 of the sea, and Marbella is the only place in Spain to host a race in this series this year.

Conceived as a new global sport, this event will test the new Racebirds - carbon-fibre boats powered by a 150 kW electric battery with a range of just 40 minutes, during which they can reach 93 km/h.

The Puerto Banús Grand Prix is part of the first global championship for electric racing boats, the E1, and its first event in Spain is taking place in Marbella on June 1 and 2, where the regional president Juanma Moreno is expected to be present.

The event has already been held or will be held in cities such as Monaco, Jeddah, Geneva, Venice or Hong Kong, which will host the final.

Motor enthusiasts can watch how these devices, designed byFormula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag, under the technical supervision of engineer Rodi Basso, glide along one metre above sea level.

Famous names

The nine teams taking part in the series are backed by famous names, including Rafa Nadal, Tom Brady and Will Smith, although these are not all expected to be present. Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, who is captain of one team, is expected to attend as he is performing in San Pedro Alcántara tonight (Friday), having brought forward his planned concert date from June to be there.

Saturday is dedicated to the heats, with the teams competing against each other on a short circuit easily visible from the shore. Sunday is for the semi-finals and final.

Sustainability and equality

The philosophy of the E1 Series is sustainability and equality. In other words, each team consists of a man and a woman who will take it in turns to manoeuvre their respective Racebirds and compete in the challenges.

All pilots are expert professionals who have taken part in important events such as Dakar, Trial, W Series or Formula Ford. People from Spain taking part include Laia Sanz, six times world enduro champion and eight times champion in trial and Cris Lazarraga, waterbike subchampion.

During the presentation of the event this week, Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz said that "this weekend, Marbella will become the world centre for watersports".

The secretary general for Sport for the regional government, José María Arrabal said that the event represents "a promising competition for the future through values that promote equality and sustainability".