Puerto Banús brings together the luxury industry to discuss Spain’s future as a destination of excellence

From left to right: Isabel Naranjo, journalist and presenter; Félix Romero, First Deputy Mayor of Marbella Town Council; Xandra Falcó, President of Círculo Fortuny; Arancha Priede, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week; Laura de Arce, Director-General of Tourism at Marbella Town Council; and Juan Núñez, CEO of Puerto Banús.

Emma Pérez-Romera Marbella 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:05h.

Under the title “Forum on Fashion, Luxury and Lifestyle: trends and the future in a changing world”, Puerto Banús has brought together representatives from the luxury, fashion, tourism, business and gastronomy sectors to discuss the evolution of the sector and Marbella’s positioning in today’s international market.

The event highlighted how this concept has evolved in recent years, moving away from being linked exclusively to products and brands to embrace the value of the experiences surrounding them, as well as authenticity and excellence in destinations. Marbella and Puerto Banús play a significant role in this transformation, not only nationally but also globally, thanks to their international profile.

This was explained by Juan Núñez, CEO of Puerto Banús: “Luxury is no longer limited to products and major brands, but increasingly encompasses the value of experiences, the identity of destinations and the excellence of services.” In this context, he highlighted the uniqueness of Puerto Banús, “which, within a span of just one and a half kilometres, brings together one of the widest ranges of luxury brands in Spain and is, after Madrid and Barcelona, the country’s third-largest destination for high-end shopping”.

For her part, the president of Círculo Fortuny, Xandra Falcó, championed “the current values of Spanish luxury: authenticity, artisanal talent, excellence in craftsmanship and the ability to create experiences with emotional value”, highlighting the economic impact of high-end tourism in destinations such as Puerto Banús, Marbella and Madrid.

Arancha Priede, who is involved in the fashion industry through IFEMA and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, has championed the link between “creativity, culture, product and destination, as well as the need to promote Spanish talent internationally and facilitate the generational transition amongst professionals in the sector”.

As Laura de Arce, the City Council’s Director-General for Tourism, has pointed out, Marbella City Council is committed to “a smart, more sustainable and accessible tourist destination, with the aim of improving the quality of tourism, diversifying the offering and reducing seasonality through sectors such as golf, events and international tourism”.

The founders of the Málaga-based fashion brand Ildhorit, Rocío and Pepa Pérez Espildora, who were present at the event.

“Marbella looks great from the outside and we need to start believing in ourselves more. The research we’ve been carrying out at Moda España shows that for the past 15 years our lifestyle has been difficult to replicate, and this is something Marbella reflects very well; people keep coming because what we have to offer is key,” said Ángel Asensio, president of Moda España, who also emphasised the importance of our own identity and the Spanish lifestyle as distinguishing features.

Félix Romero, Deputy Mayor of Marbella Town Council, brought the event to a close by stating that “Puerto Banús is our jewel in the crown, one of the world’s most renowned destinations thanks to our authentic way of life, quality of life, exceptional climate and endless opportunities for collaboration and investment. Many of the major brands present here have realised that this is an ideal place to live, and that is why you are here today, backing Puerto Banús and Marbella”.

The new luxury

The panel discussion on “The New Luxury: Brands, Customers and Experiences” featured representatives from Tom Ford, Nicoló Valota; Loewe, Adrien Grosso; Fendi, Sanaa Elhajjaoui; and Lamborghini, Basel Alkhatib. They all agreed that one of the major changes in the luxury industry over the last five years has been the shift from a product-centred experience to one based on emotions, close personal relationships and lifestyle.

Group photo of the participants in the 1st Puerto Banús Forum on Fashion, Luxury and Lifestyle. (EP)

“In the wake of the pandemic, customers are looking to live and share experiences with brands, feel part of a community and forge bonds that go beyond the commercial transaction.”