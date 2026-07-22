Driver remanded in custody over fatal hit-and-run crash in Marbella

A driver has been remanded in custody without bail following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Marbella that killed a 31-year-old motorcyclist ... on Monday.

An investigating judge at Marbella Duty Court ordered the foreign national to be held on remand after prosecutors cited his lack of fixed address or established ties in Spain as a flight risk.

The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Local police arrested the driver shortly after the crash, which occurred around 6.45am in the Lomas de Río Verde residential area. Following his arrest, the suspect tested positive for cocaine.

During court questioning, the driver answered queries from all parties and provided a defense statement. The case has since been transferred to Marbella Investigating Court No. 4, which will conduct the full judicial inquiry.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision between a car and a motorcycle early Monday morning, but paramedics were unable to save the 31-year-old victim, who died at the scene from severe injuries.

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