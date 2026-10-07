Plastic surgeon shot dead at his clinic in Marbella

A 57-year-old plastic surgeon of German origin was shot dead on Wednesday in Marbella after allegedly being attacked with a firearm inside his ... clinic, located in the Panorama residential estate.

The National Police have launched an operation in the area and are conducting an investigation to establish the facts and identify the perpetrator, who managed to flee on a motorbike and is believed to have acted alongside another individual in a car. No arrests have been made as yet.

The alarm was raised shortly before six o’clock in the evening, when the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service received several reports of gunshots inside a cosmetic surgery clinic, which had left one person injured. Officers from the National Police and the local police, as well as emergency medical teams from the 061 service, were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, paramedics attended to the plastic surgeon, who had sustained several gunshot wounds to the head. Although the medical team tried to stabilise him, they could only confirm his death. The investigation remains open in an effort to clarify what happened and solve the crime, according to a statement from the provincial headquarters of the National Police in Malaga.

According to sources close to the case consulted by this newspaper, there were patients in the clinic when a man dressed in black and wearing a hood allegedly went straight into the doctor’s office and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing the scene.

The alleged gunman is said to have used a dark-coloured, high-powered Yamaha Maxi scooter-type motorbike to make his escape, whilst his companion is said to have left in a black Audi-type car, also dark in colour.

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