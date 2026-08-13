Marbella meets more than quarter of housing demand with planned supply of social housing

The social housing construction plans Marbella town hall is currently implementing cover more than a quarter of the existing demand in the town.

Following the ... recent handover of 73 homes in the Nueva Andalucía district and 18 at the former premises of the language school on Calle Huerta de los Cristales, the number of social housing units currently under construction, combined with projects due to start between now and the end of 2027, totals 1,021 units.

This represents 26.55 per cent of the total number of applicants for social housing. As of 12 August, there were 3,846 applicants for housing in Marbella, including both individuals and households.

Consequently, the supply of social housing that is already under construction or due to start within the next 16 months would meet more than a quarter of the demand. In addition, a further 1,100 homes are planned for the medium and long term.

The Marbella public register of applications for social housing ordinance allows an applicant to register under several housing programmes, but those hoping to buy a home make up the vast majority of applicants, specifically 3,542 out of the 3,846 active applications, 32 of which are for adapted housing.

To put it another way: only 304 applicants are seeking a tenancy alone. Rent-to-buy programmes also appeal to 2,775 applicants, whilst 1,871 have registered for standard tenancies.

The figures conceal an increase in registrations with the municipal housing applicants' register, which the town hall attributes to a "pull effect". "With the release of new housing stock and the campaign we have run to update the register, people are beginning to have greater confidence in the institution and in their ability to secure a home through the housing applicants' register, which is why more and more people feel encouraged to register," municipal sources explain.

Two housing developments have been completed in the last nine months: the 18 rental properties in Huerta de los Cristales and the 73 owner-occupied properties in Nueva Andalucía, as well as a further 84 under construction in San Pedro Alcántara. In the last month and a half alone, a further 123 active claims have been registered.

Ongoing projects

Although all applications will be included when the time comes to hold the draw to allocate the homes, the current number of social housing units far exceeds the number of applications from those who are opting solely and exclusively for this programme.

Currently, 172 rental units are under construction in the southern expansion area of San Pedro Alcántara and a further 228 are due to go up before the end of 2027, bringing the total to 400 units in the short term. These comprise 120 homes in Elviria; 18 in the eastern extension of San Pedro Alcántara; and 90 on Gabriel García Márquez Street in Nueva Andalucía.

As for owner-occupied social housing, work is under way on the 84-home development in San Pedro Alcántara, which has already been allocated and should be completed by the end of the year.

Also under construction is the first social-housing development by luxury developer Sierra Blanca in the town where the company was founded: 25 homes in Arroyo Palomera, in the heart of the Golden Mile.

In addition, the most ambitious project in the town's housing programme should get under way in 2027: a 62,238-square-metre development between Hacienda Cortés and Camino de los Pescadores that will provide 270 social homes.

Work should also begin next year on the eastern expansion of San Pedro Alcántara, where 138 homes will be built for sale, alongside the 18-home development for rent mentioned above. Another 104 homes will also be built on the site of the former waterworks at number 40 on the central Avenida Arias de Velasco.

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