San Pedro Alcántara market traders to relocate to temporary site during 12-month refurbishment

San Pedro Alcántara's municipal market will move to a temporary site in a nearby car park while its building undergoes a major 12-month ... refurbishment, allowing the remaining traders to continue operating throughout the works.

Marbella town hall has confirmed that the seven businesses still trading at the market, six stalls and a café, will relocate to temporary prefabricated units that have already been commissioned by the local authority, next to the building rather than close during the renovation.

The temporary market will let traders stay close to their customers, while the town hall says it will ensure food can continue to be sold under the required health and safety conditions.

This move is expected to take place during September, delaying the start of the main works until after the summer trading period.

The town hall is also considering carrying out some external work before the market closes completely for what will be its first major refurbishment in its 48-year history.

Temporary facilities

Deputy mayor for San Pedro Alcántara Javier García said additional infrastructure would be needed before the move. "We'll lay a concrete slab for the units and install the necessary utility connections and electrical infrastructure so they've got water and electricity," he said.

The temporary facility will occupy around half of the adjacent car park throughout the construction period, leaving the remaining spaces available for public parking.

The refurbishment contract, worth 1.75 million euros, has been awarded to the Seville-based firm Aguas, Caminos y Puentes. Alongside restoring the building, the project will modernise the market by introducing digital services, including online ordering and home delivery.

Planned improvements

Plans also include expanding the food and hospitality areas to make the market a more attractive destination. An LED screen facing the main road will display information about the products sold by traders as well as promotional content about the market itself.

The refurbishment will include structural improvements, repairs to the ventilated subfloor structure and improved accessibility at the main entrance, including a new lift to overcome the difference in height between street level and the market.

Other improvements include upgrading the building's external thermal insulation, waterproofing the fishmongers' units, renewing all internal floors, walls and ceilings and installing new male, female and accessible toilets. Internal and external drainage, plumbing and electrical systems will also be renewed.

The sustainability measures include improvements to the loading bay, a new waste sorting and recycling area and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the building. The upgraded market will also feature an aerothermal hot water system, mechanical ventilation, air curtains at the entrances and ozone generators in the refrigerated storage rooms.