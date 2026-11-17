Two restaurants and a vehicle went up in flames in Marbella in the early hours of this Tuesday morning, less than two hours apart and ... within a radius of just over three kilometres.

The two restaurants fared differently: while one was destroyed by flames, the other did not even require the intervention of the local fire brigade, as the fire was put out by a security guard, according to municipal sources speaking to SUR.

Both establishments were closed when the fire broke out, so only material damage has been reported.

The first of the fires - and the most intense - broke out at the Ichi Mochi restaurant on Calle Pintor José Caballero, in the Las Petunias area of San Pedro Alcántara, a mixed commercial and residential area.

It happened at around 1.06am and the restaurant, part of a Swedish Japanese food chain, was completely engulfed by flames for reasons that are still unknown.

“We heard noises and explosions. We called the fire brigade and they responded very quickly and efficiently. It was a real scare; we hope everyone is all right,” said a neighbour on social media.

Firefighters were working at the premises until around 3am, first to extinguish the flames and then to cool down the building.

While emergency services were dealing with the fire at the restaurant, the fire brigade received another call about a car on fire. The vehicle was a car parked on Avenida de Barcelona, just 800 metres away from the Japanese restaurant, and was completely burnt out.

The second fire broke out at the Altanour restaurant, located in the Benabolá area, in the Nueva Andalucía district, near the Puerto Banús marina. It was around 2.45am. As in the previous incident, it was local residents who alerted the emergency services (112), although on this occasion the fire brigade did not need to intervene, as a security guard managed to put out the flames.

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