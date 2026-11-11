Music, figures, decorations and 3.8 million LED lights: this is what Marbella will look like at Christmas

Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara will once again light up their streets and squares with a Christmas display featuring 3.8 million LED lights. The ... council is preparing a display that will combine illuminated arches, garlands and lit-up trees with large-scale figures and new installations featuring musical performances in two of the town’s main shopping areas: Plaza de los Naranjos and Avenida Marqués del Duero.

The installation will feature 532 illuminated arches, 102 decorative motifs fitted to lampposts and 139 ground-level displays. These will be complemented by 2,421 strings of lights and 146 illuminated natural trees of various sizes. The decorations will be completed by 1,162 grouped decorative elements, 18 Christmas trees and three-dimensional structures, 24 illuminated signs and the decoration of two building façades. The overall display will combine decorations suspended above the streets with ground-level installations and festively decorated trees.

The layout of the elements will be tailored to the characteristics of each public space, with different lighting schemes to create the right atmosphere in both the streets and the squares. The displays are designed to transform the streets into Christmas trails and encourage local residents and visitors to explore the various parts of the municipality. The decoration of the natural trees will also play a prominent role, with 146 trees of various sizes incorporated into the overall installation.

There will be 532 arches, 102 decorative motifs installed on lampposts, 139 floor-standing figures, 2,421 garlands and natural 146 trees

Public works councillor Diego López, who presented the details of the lighting scheme alongside the councillor for festivals, Yolanda Marín, said that LED technology will reduce electricity consumption compared to conventional lighting systems and combine large-scale decorative displays with energy-efficiency criteria. López explained that the aim is for the lighting to encourage people to stroll through the streets, discover local businesses and shop at local retailers, while also helping to support the hospitality sector. The council’s strategy thus aims to ensure that the appeal of the Christmas decorations also has a positive impact on shopping and dining areas.

Three services a day

Among the main new features are two stage productions that will incorporate music and daily performances. In Marbella, Plaza de los Naranjos will feature four large angels who will take centre stage in one of the new shows in the Christmas programme. The installation will offer three performances a day and will transform this part of the old town into one of the highlights of the illuminations tour.

The installation for San Pedro Alcántara will be set on Avenida Marqués del Duero, which will host a display recreating a luminous forest, accompanied by a musical show with three performances a day. This installation will add a new attraction to San Pedro Alcántara’s urban and commercial hub, offering a different experience to the one to be installed in the centre of Marbella.

The councillor for festivals said that both venues will offer different experiences and provide visitors with the opportunity to explore the shopping and dining areas, as well as take part in the activities organised during this period. The three daily performances of each show will enable the public to enjoy them at different times of the day.

With almost 3.83 million lights, more than 500 arches, thousands of garlands and two new musical displays, the town hall is preparing for a Christmas in which the illuminations will once again play a central role. Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara will share a display combining traditional decorations, monumental figures and musical performances to attract people to their streets and enhance the festive atmosphere in the municipality’s two main towns.