The ministry of the interior has allocated 10 million euros to build the new police station in Marbella

The ministry of the interior has included the construction of the new police station in Marbella in the State Security Infrastructure Plan for the period ... from this year to 2034.

The project forms part of the second phase of this plan which provides for an investment of 900 million euros for the refurbishment, renovation or construction of premises for the National Police Force and the Civil Guard throughout Spain. Of this amount, 10 million euros has been earmarked for the new premises, which are set to replace the current facilities on Avenida Arias de Velasco.

What is set to become the new National Police station has been formally allocated a site since 23 December 2020, when the full council approved the transfer to the ministry of the interior of a plot of 7,337 square metres situated on the La Torrecilla estate, in the area where the regional government of Andalucía - on land of around 12,300 square metres also ceded by the town hall- will build the court complex, which will put an end to the fragmentation of the judicial entities, currently spread across three locations.

Land has also been set aside in the area for new Guardia Civil premises, and the intention is that the Local Police headquarters will eventually be relocated to the area as well.

The site has a buildable area of 2,618 square metres, with the potential to construct a two-storey building, bringing the total floor area to 5,236 square metres. The plans for the project, which were approved at the time by the council, also provided for 4,719.51 square metres of green spaces and a further 707 square metres for a private car park for the National Police station, as well as an area of over 7,000 square metres for a public car park, to be shared with the future courts complex.

The new police station has already been included in the State Security Infrastructure Plan for the period 2019–2025

Approval of the reclassification of the plot of land, situated opposite the Virgen del Carmen cemetery, came after the project was included in the first State Security Infrastructure Plan, which covered the period from 2019 to 2025, but since then the necessary steps have not been taken to make it a reality

In May 2024, the government's sub-delegate in Málaga, Javier Salas, called on the town hall to act 'swiftly', to 'make progress' on the site development works so that “we can continue to develop the project”. “The ball has been in the town hall's court for two years,” Salas said at the time, referring to the government’s “commitment” and “unwavering determination” to build the new National Police premises in Marbella.

Office in San Pedro

The government sub-delegation in Malaga continues to urge the town hall to carry out the site development work so that the contract for the project can be put out to tender, bearing in mind that the Cabinet already authorised the ministry of the interior last March to spend those 900 million euros on projects between this year and 2034, of which 10 million are earmarked for the new police station in Marbella. Municipal works are already planned for the area, including the construction of access roads to the courts complex from the Ojén road, which will involve an investment of 19.7 million euros and includes the widening of a 1.1-kilometre stretch of the A-355; according to forecasts, this work will be carried out over four financial years until 2029.

In addition to the new police station in Marbella, the opening of new police premises in San Pedro Alcántara is still to take place. This involves the 400-square-metre building formerly occupied by the tourist office, the transfer of which to the ministry of the interior was approved by the council last March. The intention is for the premises to house services such as the issuing of national identity cards and passports, as well as the complaints and Citizens’ Advice Office, whilst the current police headquarters, located on Calle Manuel Cantos, will be used exclusively by the judicial police.