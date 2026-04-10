Marbella to stage series of international events with foreign communities from April to August The activities will kick off from 17 to 19 April with the 'little Cuba' festival, followed by the Netherlands festival on 26 and 27 April

The agenda is organised by the council together with various associations of foreign communities.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:36 Share

The foreign residents department in Marbella has presented a calendar of international events to be held in the coming months in the town.

The agenda, organised together with different associations of foreign communities, includes a wide range of activities that highlight the cultural diversity and cosmopolitan character of the town.

The councillor responsible for the area, Remedios Bocanegra, said that "this is an initiative that reflects the cultural richness of Marbella and its status as a place of coexistence between people of many nationalities".

"The municipality currently has residents from more than 150 countries and more than 62,500 registered residents of foreign origin, which represents around a third of the population," the councillor explained. In this sense, she pointed out "the importance of continuing to create meeting places that give visibility to traditions and promote integration and social participation".

The programme will begin from 17 to 19 April with the festival ‘little Cuba. This will be followed by the Netherlands festival on 26 and 27 April: both activities are held next to the La Fontanilla tourist office. On 3 May, the Filipino community will celebrate ‘mother’s day' on the San Pedro Alcántara boulevard. Meanwhile, Europe Day will be celebrated on 8 May at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia.

Paraguay's festival will be held on 16 and 17 May, Argentina's on 24 May, the Philippines on 7 June and Ecuador's on 22 August

La Fontanilla will be the venue for Paraguay's national day on 16 and 17 May, Argentina's national day on 24 May and Venezuela's national day on 4 July. In San Pedro Alcántara, the national day of the Philippines will be commemorated on 7 June, while the national day of Ecuador, together with the Virgen del Cisne, will be celebrated on 22 August on the Pablo Ráez boulevard in Marbella.

Joint work

Councillor Bocanegra highlighted "the joint work carried out throughout the year between the town hall and the international associations", as well as the role of these groups in the social and cultural revitalisation of Marbella.

During the presentation of the agenda, representatives of the participating associations agreed on "the opportunity that these meetings provide to strengthen community ties and share their traditions with neighbours and visitors".