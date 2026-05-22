Marbella welcomes premium digitised hotel chain Numa

José Carlos García Marbella 22/05/2026 a las 15:38h.

The Grupo Numa digitised accommodation brand has chosen Marbella to begin a new phase in its international expansion.

The company will open its first Native by Numa hotel outside the UK in the province's second-largest town. The project marks Numa's entry into the Spanish market with its premium brand and the start of its expansion across continental Europe.

The hotel will be in a former residential building on the corner of Avenida Ricardo Soriano, with the entrance at Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna 18. The six-storey building with two basement levels began renovations in early 2025 with a budget of 4.8 million euros. Last October, it received approval for further improvements with another two million euros.

The company expects the hotel to open in 2027. Operating as a four-star hotel, it will have 70 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a rooftop terrace with a bar. Unlike most of the chain's properties, this premium brand will have staff to assist customers in person.

Native by Numa's model aims to combine the experience of a traditional boutique hotel with a digitally driven operation. The company is committed to offering agile and flexible technological processes while maintaining personalised service and a strong design focus.

The brand caters to both leisure and business guests seeking upscale accommodations. Its philosophy blends in-person service, meticulously designed common areas and an experience tailored to the changing demands of urban tourism.

Neither the choice of Spain nor Marbella was accidental. Grupo Numa CEO Christian Gaiser stated that Spain "has been part of the company's strategic agenda for years", considering it "one of the world's most powerful tourism markets and, at the same time, one of the richest in cultural and local identity".

"We chose Marbella for its positioning within the luxury segment and its ability to attract visitors the whole year," Gaiser said. The destination brings together "guests seeking authentic and memorable experiences".

"Marbella perfectly embodies what we look for in every project," Managing Director for the Spanish branch Paul Álvarez said.

The essence of the Costa del Sol

According to the company, the goal is to create accommodation that reflects the essence of southern Spain without sacrificing a contemporary aesthetic. The establishment combines dynamic common areas with a warm atmosphere inspired by the Costa del Sol.

The future hotel seeks to reflect "the light, the architecture, the gastronomy and the essence of Andalucía", also leveraging the technology advances of the company.

According to Alvarez, Andalucía has become one of the most inspiring regions for the company's business model.

The company already operates in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Granada. In addition to Marbella, the company has several expansion plans in other Spanish destinations: Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and other locations in the Balearic Islands.