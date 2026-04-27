Marbella traffic: San Pedro interchange project is progressing

The municipal plot of land El Cielo de San Pedro where the future interchange will be located.

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 27 April 2026, 12:33 Share

Marbella town hall is preparing to begin work on the El Cielo de San Pedro site that will house the future transport interchange for the San Pedro area.

Proyectos Técnicos y Obras Civiles has won the 255,589.72-euro project to adapt this 8,148-square-metre plot on Avenida José Carlos Carrión Carvajal. This is one of two initiatives the town hall will undertake as part of a project that will put an end to the scattered bus stops on Avenida Norberto Goizueta Díaz, Avenida Luis Braille and Avenida Juan Vargas.

The other initiative is the construction of a car park next to the new transport infrastructure, which the town hall will address in a separate project currently under way.

The interchange project is currently in the drafting phase after the regional ministry of public works awarded the contract to Huete Arquitectos for 41,654.25 euros. The project has a four-month execution period, starting from the end of March.

This document will serve as the basis for the regional ministry to put the interchange construction project out to tender this year, initially with an estimated budget of 1.7 million euros, pending the final drafting of the project.

By the time the contract is awarded, the town hall must have completed the preparation of this municipal plot. The contract with Proyectos Técnicos y Obras Civiles is for two months, so there should be no problem aligning it with the Andalusian regional government's timeline.

In total, the workers will demolish 6,448 square metres on an 8,148-square-metre plot during the preparation phase. They will also have to transplant 12 or 14 trees from the plot, while the project plans to cut down the other two due to their "poor morphological characteristics, as they lack a crown".

The new interchange

The interchange will feature six covered bus bays and two outdoor parking spaces for buses with no immediate departure, in addition to a 120-square-metre central building.

The building will house a ticket office, information and security booths, a sheltered waiting area for passengers, restrooms, a cleaning room and a storage area. The new infrastructure will centralise all routes on this site located next to the A-7 motorway and the Ronda road (A-397), optimising travel for both residents and tourists and eliminating the current bus stops, which do not meet the necessary conditions for providing adequate service.

The future transport interchange in San Pedro Alcántara will handle a minimum of 100 trips per day on weekdays and even more during the summer period.