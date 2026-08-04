Five Marbella Local Police horses to retire and live out their years in not-for-profit sanctuary

Five Local Police horses in Marbella are set to retire and live out their senior years in a sanctuary after criticism from animal welfare activists ... over the town hall's initial decision to auction them off for a collective sum of 600 euros.

However, after the activists announced that they would bid in the auction and had even launched an online fundraising campaign to finance their bid, the town hall has reversed its decision and has begun the procedure to ensure that Pajarita, Picasso, Melendi, Felipe and Berny spend the rest of their days at a horse sanctuary.

The horses are suffering from “chronic, degenerative and irreversible conditions” which “render them physically incapable of carrying out the operational duties of the Marbella Local Police mounted police”, as confirmed in a report by the unit’s vet.

“Chronic tendonitis in the forelimb, degenerative osteoarthritis with severe lameness, skin melanomas, recurrent colic with poor food absorption, recurrent habronemiasis and allergic dermatitis” are some of these conditions, as detailed in the expert report. And in the case of Pajarita, a mare who was rescued before joining the Marbella Local Police squadron, “lack of training”.

The animals suffer from ‘chronic, degenerative and irreversible conditions’ that prevent them from continuing to serve with the Local Police

The procedure for the handover was initiated by means of an order signed by the councillor responsible for public safety, José Eduardo Díaz, to which SUR has had access. The order specifies that "a non-profit organisation, which manages an equine sanctuary, has offered to take in all five animals and provide them with specialised care for the rest of their lives, free of charge and at no cost to the local authority’". This is the key reason why the town hall has been able to take this step.

Public interest and animal welfare

The councillor’s decree cites "reasons of public interest", such as the "prevalence of the duty to protect and ensure the welfare of animals" to justify the suspension of the procedure for the disposal of the animals by public auction.

Furthermore, it justifies the administrative process now being initiated by stating that "the purpose of the transfer - the protection, shelter and lifelong care of the animals - constitutes a matter of social interest" protected by the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Welfare of Animals. The decree goes on to cite “safeguarding which benefits the community” and which “reflects public sentiment regarding animals that have served the town”.

According to municipal sources speaking to SUR, the transfer agreement has already been approved but as the transfer is to be made free of charge, it must be put before the full council to be finalised. Furthermore, the organisation managing the sanctuary must demonstrate compliance with all legal requirements, including the organisation’s status as a body of public utility.

It must also submit a report on the sanctuary’s purpose and facilities, including a "commitment to lifelong maintenance and not to dispose of the property in the future". It must demonstrate that the facilities are available and that they are authorised as a centre in accordance with animal welfare regulations, submit a resolution from the organisation’s competent body accepting the transfer and its conditions and undertake to assume responsibility for the animals’ welfare.

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