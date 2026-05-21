Marbella thieves break into same bar four times in two weeks

Aftermath of one of the break-ins at the sports bar in Marbella.

María José Díaz Alcalá 21/05/2026 Actualizado a las 13:47h.

The police in Marbella have arrested three individuals on suspicion of four robberies at the town's oldest sports club, which took place in the span of two weeks.

David is the owner of Peña Los Compadres. He took over from his father four years ago and is familiar with the occasional robbery attempt. Four cases in two weeks, however, caused him significant distress, mostly due to the damages the perpetrators left.

The loot was just a various drinks and the police are familiar with the three detainees, who have a history of similar crimes. They often act in a rudimentary and unprofessional manner.

"We felt constantly on edge because the alarm kept going off at all hours of the night," David told SUR. He is relieved because the police have arrested the alleged culprits: three men already known for similar offences, although they acted crudely and without much professionalism.

The first alarm sounded at around 2.30am. David immediately contacted the National Police, who arrived to find one of the suspected burglars hiding behind a tree.

"There were two of them, but this one didn't manage to escape in time," David said.

On that occasion, the suspects failed to take anything, but just one hour later, the alarm sounded again.

"During the first break-in they had stuffed two packs of beer, each containing around 24 bottles, into a bag. We didn't remove them because they were still inside the fridge when we left," David said.

The burglar who had managed to get away eventually returned to collect the drinks.

The following day, barely ten minutes after David closed the bar, the alarm went off for a third time. "I was already driving home, so I had to rush back again," he said.

This time the intruders entered the same way, through slashed tarpaulins, and stole 88 large containers of cooking oil.

"They also tried to take more beer and oil, but they dropped some of it while running away," the owner said.

Around a week later, the suspects struck again. However, the police happened to patrol nearby and caught them close to the bar. They identified the two men through the venue's CCTV footage, arrested them and recovered some of the stolen goods, including 85 cans of soft drinks and 12 bottles of wine.

For the latest crime news click here