Marbella to fast-track 'virtually all' business licences under new self-certification rules

To speed up the opening of new establishments, Marbella town hall is expanding the use of a simplified self-certification procedure that will allow "virtually ... all" business activity licences to be processed more quickly.

The move follows new technical and administrative guidance for processing activity licences, adapted to Andalucía's new Environmental Classification Law. The guidance is intended to simplify procedures and provide greater legal certainty for both applicants and municipal staff.

José Eduardo Díaz, Marbella's councillor for Town Planning, Industry and Public Roads, said the main change was the wider use of the 'declaración responsable', a self-certification system under which businesses can begin operating once they've submitted the required documents, subject to later checks by the authorities.

"This guidance gives our staff clear and consistent criteria on the documents that must be provided and how each application should be processed, which will speed up administrative procedures and cut waiting times significantly for entrepreneurs and business owners," Díaz said.

The only activities excluded from the new system will be industrial uses requiring environmental assessment and major urban development projects, which will continue to follow the specific procedures set out under current regulations.

Díaz stressed that the reduction in bureaucracy would go hand in hand with stronger inspection work to ensure businesses comply with all legal requirements. "The 'declaración responsable' allows businesses to start operating more quickly, but it also increases the authorities' responsibility for carrying out checks and inspections to verify that activities comply with all regulations," he said.

Strong momentum

By June, the town hall had granted 446 activity licences, including new openings and changes of ownership. Around 90 licences were processed in both April and May, as businesses prepared for the summer season.

"These figures reflect the strong economic momentum in Marbella, especially in sectors such as hospitality, retail and services, which are facing a summer with intense business activity," Díaz said.

The councillor also reported that 61 construction authorisations had been granted through the 'declaración responsable' system during June, covering projects with a combined budget of more than three million euros.

Díaz said the figures demonstrated the continued strength of economic and urban development in the municipality, and reiterated the town hall's commitment to modernising local administration: "We're continuing to simplify procedures, reduce bureaucracy and offer a faster, more efficient service adapted to the needs of residents, professionals and businesses, always with the highest legal guarantees."

The announcement comes just three weeks after Marbella town hall revealed it would raise the threshold for requiring a construction licence from 10,000 euros to 15,000 euros.