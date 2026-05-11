Marbella secures construction of iconic Four Seasons hotel

Entrance to the land of the future Four Seasons hotel in Marbella.

Pilar Martínez 11/05/2026 a las 14:55h.

The Four Seasons hotel chain has secured a spot in Marbella, destined to become one of the few large-scale luxury beachfront projects in Europe.

Immobel and Fort Partners have purchased land from entrepreneur Ricardo Arranz, which marks "a decisive milestone for the future of the project".

Four Seasons Marbella will be a premier residential and hotel destination, combining low-density development, including flats, houses, villas and a flagship hotel with over 100 rooms.

The project, situated on 32 hectares with approximately 750 metres of direct beachfront access, features two beach clubs, a wide range of dining options, sports and wellness facilities and cultural and educational amenities, all set within a stunning coastal landscape.

"A highly prestigious international team, including Meier Partners, developed the master plan," the collaborators have stated.

CEO of Immobel Marnix Galle described this as "a pivotal moment for Four Seasons Marbella".

"Opportunities of this magnitude, quality and location are exceptionally rare in Europe. The site combines a prime beachfront location, the strength of the Marbella market, advanced urban planning, Four Seasons hospitality and the potential to create a world-class residential and holiday destination. Together with Fort Partners, we focus on execution, financial stability and long-term value creation," he said.

Founder and CEO of Fort Partners Nadim Ashi highlighted the company's long-standing collaboration with Four Seasons, encompassing more than ten projects, from the legendary Surf Club in Miami to the Four Seasons Yacht.

This experience has provided them with "a deep understanding of the ultra-luxury residential market". He announced that they are "delighted to partner with Immobel on this initiative and add Four Seasons Marbella to a growing portfolio, collaborating with world-renowned designers and local authorities to create a truly extraordinary destination".

President and CEO of Four Seasons Alejandro Reynal stated that the Marbella resort "represents an exceptional opportunity to bring the Four Seasons experience to one of Europe's most sought-after Mediterranean destinations".

"With its prime beachfront location and residential vision, the project has all the ingredients to become a truly distinctive Four Seasons destination. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Immobel and Fort Partners as this important project progresses," he said.

The project is at a very advanced stage from an urban planning perspective, with the partial plan in effect, the urban development framework substantially completed and the next steps focused on obtaining the necessary building permits.

"After eight years of intensive planning, coordination and regulatory work, sales are scheduled to begin in 2027," Immobel and Fort Partners reported.

According to them, the strong global demand for ultra-luxury residential and hotel properties "has strengthened considerably in recent years, with Southern Europe being one of the main beneficiaries of this shift".

They believe this segment outperform other markets, driven by international buyers seeking second homes and lifestyle-focused investments in secure, sunny and well-connected locations, such as Marbella.