Marbella to celebrate the Romería de Divina Pastora on 23rd May

Marbella is preparing for the celebration of the Divina Pastora pilgrimage, an event that will take place Saturday 23 May in Parque Vigil de Quiñones.

The programme, which was presented by the councillor for citizen participation, Enrique Rodríguez, and the parish priest, David Morales, will begin at 11am with the pilgrimage from the parish church. This will be followed at midday with a holy mass in the park, where there will also be musical performances, children's entertainment, paella, bouncy castles and a bar offering refreshments.

The councillor pointed out that this is "one of the activities that we are most fond of in this district, a relatively recent proposal but one that we are particularly excited about". He also said that it will be "a day open at all times to coexistence, joy and enjoyment, with proposals for all audiences and a great family atmosphere".

Rodríguez congratulated the parish "for the permanent actions it carries out in the neighbourhood". He also encouraged the residents "to accompany the Virgin in this pilgrimage and to support the project to restore the image, for which funds are being raised".

For his part, the priest thanked the council for "everything it does for the parish and for the neighbourhood" and showed "great enthusiasm" for an event that last year "attracted a lot of participation".

In relation to the project to restore the image of the Divina Pastora, Morales explained that it is "a very important initiative for the parish, although also very costly", which is why he encouraged people to collaborate in the various activities being organised to raise funds for this project.

For more news on Marbella San Pedro click here