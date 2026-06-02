Marbella police seize more than 300 counterfeit items of clothing imitating famous luxury brand

The National Police looking through the counterfeit clothes in Marbella.

SUR 02/06/2026 a las 15:19h.

The National Police have arrested three individuals for a crime against intellectual and industrial property in Marbella, after detecting the sale of counterfeit luxury clothes.

Within the framework of operation 'Boutique', the police seized 319 items of clothing that infringed on the trademarks of a foreign luxury brand.

The detainees were selling the clothes at a significantly lower price and quality than the originals in two high-end establishments in Marbella.

Following a complaint by the legal representatives of the foreign textile company, which enjoys worldwide recognition in the luxury fashion sector, the police began an investigation.

They discovered the two shops in Marbella in an area for high-end brands, where the perpetrators managed to mislead potential customers who thought the clothes were legitimate.

The original brand is registered and protected by intellectual and industrial property rights in the EU.

The counterfeits imitated even the smallest details, including original and exclusive prints of the brand's fabrics, although the quality and price were noticeably lower than the original garments, constituting a high economic loss and serious reputational damage to the brand's image.

Following the appropriate procedures, the investigators were able to identify and arrest those responsible and seize 319 items.