Marbella plans a multi-purpose fairground with an extension similar to that of San Pedro

Marbella town hall has taken a new step towards making the future permanent fairground of Marbella a reality, a strategic infrastructure that will be integrated ... into the urban development of Arroyo Segundo and which will be conceived as a multifunctional space with activity throughout the year. The project envisages an approximate surface area of between 70,000 and 80,000 square metres, within a land area that could reach 140,000 square metres, including parking areas and complementary spaces. To put it in perspective: 81,000 square metres is the surface area of the La Caridad estate, the San Pedro Alcántara fairgrounds.

The materialisation of this initiative is being looked at in two ways: the initial approval of the proposal for the delimitation of the Urban Transformation Action (ATU) of Arroyo Segundo and the project to channel the stream as it passes through the area of the future precinct. "This is a priority project for Marbella because it will create a new neighbourhood, improve the town's road connections and provide us with a first class permanent fairground," summarised the councillor for town planning, José Eduardo Díaz.

Surface area 140,000 square metres is the surface area of the new fairground, including parking areas and complementary spaces, within a new urbanised area of 365,000 m2.

The councillor pointed out that the Arroyo Segundo area covers some 365,000 square metres and provides for the construction of 1,330 homes, of which 40 per cent, a total of 532, will be subsidised housing. The urban development will also include important road infrastructures , such as new north-south connections between La Cañada and the A-7 and east-west links between the area around Las Albarizas, the industrial estate and Bello Horizonte, as well as an area that will serve as a logistics facility near La Ermita. The proposal also includes a large green area and facilities where the future fairground will be located, which will be "an open, modern and multi-purpose space that will not only come to life during the fair, but can also host cultural, sports and leisure activities throughout the year," Díaz emphasised.

Progressive construction

The town planning councillor highlighted "the collaboration of the developers involved in the urban development, who have already made advance land transfers to facilitate the extension of the current site and, thanks to this, this year's Fair will have an additional 10,000 square metres". He also added that "the future fairgrounds will be built progressively as the development of the Arroyo Segundo sector progresses and the different phases of construction are completed".

The site envisages a large landscaped central avenue and will include spaces for young people and an auditorium

The councillor for fiestas, Yolanda Marín, has taken advantage of the opportunity to participate in the design of a facility that is destined to become a reference for the town. "It is a source of great pride to be able to bring to this project all the experience accumulated over the years organising fairs in different venues and to contribute to the design of a definitive space for Marbella," she said. The councillor explained that the proposal includes a large landscaped central avenue, differentiated areas for children's and adults' attractions, restaurant areas, day and night stands, spaces for young people and an auditorium prepared to host concerts and large-scale events. "We have worked so that each element is designed to be functional and so that the site can be adapted to multiple uses throughout the year," she said.

Marín emphasised that the extension of the current venue will allow for the first time a specific space for young people to be incorporated into the fair. "This year we are taking an important step forward because we will have our own area for them, fully integrated and with better conditions for the development of activities and concerts," she said.