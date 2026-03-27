Marbella opens new tourist office and Aula del Mar after renovating its emblematic lighthouse

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 27 March 2026, 13:14 Share

Marbella town hall has inaugurated the refurbishment of the Marbella Lighthouse which will integrate the new offices of the tourism department and a maritime museum into this space, as well as opening up more than 2,500 square metres for public use, which until now had remained unused. The project, with an investment of 1.8 million euros co-financed by the Consistory and the Diputación de Málaga, has made it possible to transform this space into a modern, accessible facility aimed at residents and visitors.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz said the town "continues to rebalance itself with new facilities that are well thought out and necessary," adding that the project opens up a space that had been "completely closed off" to residents. The councillor assured that "institutional collaboration has been key to making a project a reality that would have been very difficult to tackle with local resources alone". In this regard, she highlighted the contribution of the Diputación, which has provided one million euros, as well as the cooperation of both the Junta de Andalucía and the Port Authority.

The complex features over 2,000 square metres of outdoor space opening onto the promenade, designed as an extension of the port environment, alongside a 275 square metre building housing the new tourist offices. The facilities are equipped with advanced technology, smart home systems and artificial intelligence to enhance visitor services, partly funded by the Andalusian Regional Government. A 100 square metre maritime museum completes the complex, serving as a flexible space for training sessions, talks and community gatherings. "It is an open and useful infrastructure for residents, which expands the possibilities for public use of this environment," the mayor added.

El Faro continues to operate

The mayor stressed that the project has also preserved the functionality of the lighthouse, which maintains its activity with independent access, while the rest of the site "is incorporated into the public heritage of Marbella". President of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, highlighted the initiative as "an example of collaboration between administrations that has a direct impact on improving the quality of life of the residents". He reiterated the commitment of the institution to this type of project, indicating that "we will continue to support the municipalities so that they can develop infrastructures that, with their own resources, would be difficult to implement and, in the case of Marbella, to do so as a beacon of quality tourism on the Costa del Sol that it is and to which we have to repay the effort it makes".

"Marbella is a beacon of quality tourism on the Costa del Sol and we have to repay the effort it makes"

Along the same lines, port president, Carlos Rubio, stated that technological evolution has made it possible to free up spaces previously used for the operation of the lighthouse, facilitating its integration into the city. "This project fulfils the objective of giving greater use to facilities that were previously closed, with a high quality result for Marbella," he said.