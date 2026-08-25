Marbella needs 435 more places in nursing homes to match national average

Marbella needs 435 places in nursing homes to match the national average and 231 to reach the average in Andalucía.

This is one of the ... conclusions of the feasibility study for the Trapiche del Prado care home that the town hall had commissioned. This "structural deficit" is one of the arguments in the report to support the economic viability of the project.

To ensure that the centre's operation does not generate further public expenditure, 26 of the 72 places will be private. The public sector will fund the remaining 46 places, which the state (43) and social services (three) will share.

Marbella currently has 604 nursing home places across six homes: DomusVi Azalea (140), Bouco Puente Romano (140), Bouco Puerto Banús (110), CK La Quinta (98), El Carmen (59) and Seniors Marbella (57).

Of these 604 places in private facilities, up to 187 are subsidised across three of the homes: DomusVi Azalea (112 places), Seniors Marbella (45) and El Carmen (30).

At the time of going to press, 171 places were occupied, eleven allocated and awaiting admission and five vacant. This means "that the local state-subsidised submarket is operating at virtually full capacity", according to the feasibility study.

While private places in Marbella cost 2,700 euros per month, state-subsidised cost 67.16 euros per day. The private price is almost 600 euros above the national average of 2,118 euros, excluding IVA tax.

Marbella's population of 160,478 includes 27,442 people over the age of 65, according to the latest official figures from 2025. The rate of state-subsidised places per 100 elderly people stands at 0.68, far below the rate in Andalucía (2.94 places per 100) and the national average (4.05).

"Marbella may have a visible private sector offering, but its subsidised and affordable offer remains very limited," the authors of the report say. The addition of the Trapiche del Prado facility will bring the number of public places to 233 (including the 43 state-subsidised and the three social care places), which will raise this rate to 0.85, "significantly" narrowing the gap, as the study notes. This is, however, still a long way from the average figures in Andalucía and Spain.

The 27,442 over-65s in Marbella would need 807 care home places to reach the Andalusian rate of 2.94 and 1,111 to reach the national rate of 4.05. The 72 places at the new care home will bring the rate to 0.94.

The feasibility study points out that there is a "very significant" shortage of places and that "the number of accessible places will remain low" even after the Trapiche del Prado becomes operational.

The report considers that the new social facility is "a necessary support infrastructure, particularly in the public and state-subsidised sectors", given the existence of a "persistent structural deficit".

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