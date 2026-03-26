Marbella moves forward with new red and orange parking zones

With the new ordinance, the orange and red zones will be added to the blue and green zones.

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 26 March 2026, 12:16 | Updated 12:46h. Share

Marbella has announced that it is going ahead with the installation of orange and red parking zones and a new parking system in restricted areas of the town, although when this will be implemented is not yet known.

The definitive approval of the regulated parking ordinance needed to make this new scenario a reality will get the green light "before the summer", but its approval will not bring it into force, according to municipal sources consulted by SUR.

For the new system to be activated, several more steps will be necessary: an economic study, approval of the fiscal ordinance and, finally, the tendering and awarding of the contract.

With the change of the ordinance, first announced last year, the town hall "seeks to encourage vehicle rotation and to support local businesses, while also incorporating specific measures for residents".

To this end, the municipality will be divided into four districts (Marbella, Nueva Andalucía-Puerto Banús, San Pedro Alcántara and Las Chapas) and the red and orange parking zones will be added to the existing blue and green ones.

For it to be implemented, the council still needs to conduct a study, approve a tax change and tender a contract

The blue zone will extend the limit to two and a half hours and allow use by residents at a reduced rate; the green zone, designed for residential areas, will have a four-hour limit for non-residents and no limit for those living in that area.

The new orange zone will include parking areas located on municipal lots, public car parks, or spaces temporarily made available for events, where non-residents may park for a maximum of 24 hours.

In addition, there will be a high-turnover red zone in areas near public services (the tax and social security offices, the post office and police stations, for example), initially limited to 30 minutes, although there is consideration of increasing the limit to 45 minutes.

Cheaper sanctions

The new ordinance will bring about further changes. For example, penalties can be cancelled online within 24 hours with a reduced payment of five euros, which will apply not only to cases where the paid parking time has been exceeded, but also when no payment has been made for parking.

In addition, mandatory monitoring of loading and unloading zones will be introduced with a ‘zero ticket’ system and a maximum parking time, and electric vehicle charging points will be installed throughout the municipality.

Businesses, neighbourhood associations and citizens will be able to propose the creation or modification of regulated zones

In addition, the legal text stipulates that businesses, neighbourhood associations and citizens themselves can propose the creation or modification of regulated zones.

What will not change is the timetable during which these limited parking areas will be active: this will continue to be from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, and on Saturdays from 9am until 2pm.

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