Marbella is seeking to give affordable housing construction a fresh boost by making land available for more than 500 homes intended for rent at regulated ... prices. The town hall has also earmarked six million euros in its draft 2027 budget to help fund subsidised housing developments alongside the Andalusian regional government.

The funding would come under a new partnership scheme between the two institutions that the regional government is preparing for next year. The town hall hopes to use this to attract additional funding and increase investment in expanding the supply of homes at affordable prices across the municipality.

The town hall's contribution is intended to help unlock up to 50 million euros in funding from various public authorities. That is the overall target it has set for developments involving homes for sale, rent or at regulated prices.

The regional government's 2027 budget includes two funding streams that town halls could benefit from. The first provides 49 million euros for development and management projects linked to land availability and the implementation of housing and planning policies. This includes a new 25.7-million-euro grant scheme to prepare land for subsidised housing developments, aimed at local authorities and private developers.

The second is a regional programme to expand the supply of subsidised rental housing, backed by more than 137 million in grants for local authorities and public and private developers. Its aim is to strengthen and increase the supply of subsidised housing across Andalucía.

Access to suitable land is one of the key requirements for getting these developments under way. The town hall intends to use municipally owned plots that could be allocated for housing and combine its own financial contribution with funding from the regional government. This would allow the two administrations to share the task of building homes for young people and families who cannot afford prices in the open market.

The land Marbella intends to make available has the capacity for more than 500 homes for rent at regulated prices. Their construction will depend on the specific plots being selected, the development plans being drawn up and the necessary administrative procedures being completed. It will also depend on meeting the conditions set by the regional government for access to funding.

The town hall's six-million-euro contribution is included in its proposed 2027 budget. It will allow the municipality to take part in the new scheme once the application process is in place.

Strategy and targets

The local strategy also includes other measures to increase the supply of subsidised housing. The municipal government plans to put forward several projects at forthcoming meetings of the local government team involving privately owned plots that will be used entirely for publicly promoted housing. The projects will be processed in stages as they come before the municipal body for approval.

According to the town hall's estimates, these measures will enable it to exceed the original target in its municipal housing plan and deliver around 700 publicly promoted homes between 2023 and 2027. The strategy combines different types of housing, from affordable rentals to subsidised homes for sale and properties sold at regulated prices, to give residents more options and make it easier to find a home.

The allocation of six million euros in the 2027 budget is therefore an important step towards allowing the town hall to join the new partnership scheme with the regional government. The next step will be to establish the precise terms of the regional funding call, particularly the share of costs each administration will cover, the requirements for eligible plots and the commitments developers will have to make to keep affordable housing projects moving forward.

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