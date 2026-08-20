Marbella Local Police have deployed a team of around 100 officers to patrol the beaches

During the summer season, Marbella Local Police maintain a dedicated surveillance operation on the town’s beaches, with around a hundred officers, to ensure compliance ... with municipal by-laws and regulations relating to the use of the coastline.

The force’s spokesperson, Miguel Ángel Benítez, has provided an overview of the operations carried out from the end of June to the start of August – coinciding with the halfway point of the campaign – and has emphasised the importance of public cooperation in ensuring better coexistence.

Benítez explained that the operation involves 15 Local Police officers and 80 security guards, as well as 17 watchtowers and a coordination centre located on La Bajadilla beach. The operation is rounded off by three ambulances with nursing staff and three jet skis, with the aim of strengthening care and safety along the coast during the busiest months. The police chief highlighted that one of the most significant figures in the report is the increase in the number of incidents relating to breaches of municipal regulations.

In this regard, he pointed out that “from the end of June to date, 237 fines have been issued, compared with the 231 recorded throughout last year’s summer season”. Of the total recorded this season, 193 relate to illegal street trading, mainly of items such as bracelets, handbags, sunglasses, sportswear, watches and swimwear.

The Local Police have also filed reports regarding the street sale of food and the provision of unauthorised massage services. In addition to these actions, fines have been issued for walking pets in coastal areas not designated for this purpose.

Benítez pointed out that the council has designated areas for dogs on the beaches of El Pinillo and Ventura del Mar, and therefore emphasised the need to comply with the regulations in force.

The spokesperson said that the aim of the operation is to ensure that enjoyment of the beaches goes hand in hand with compliance with the rules. “Public cooperation is essential to ensure better coexistence and the proper use of our coastline, especially during the summer months, when the number of people visiting the beaches increases considerably,” he said.