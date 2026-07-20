Marbella steps up patrols to enforce rules at dog-friendly beaches

Marbella town hall has reminded residents and visitors that dogs are only permitted on two designated beaches during the official bathing season and says Local ... Police officers will step up patrols to ensure the rules are followed.

The authorised dog-friendly beaches are El Pinillo, within the clearly signposted section set aside for pets, and Ventura del Mar in San Pedro Alcántara. The council said the designated areas allow dog owners to enjoy the coast while helping maintain a peaceful environment on the rest of Marbella's beaches.

The local authority said police patrols will focus primarily on informing beachgoers about the regulations and encouraging compliance, although penalties may be imposed where the rules are breached. It also urged the public to use the coastline responsibly by keeping beaches clean and respecting the regulations in each area. Dog owners are reminded that they remain responsible for their animals' hygiene, behaviour and safety at all times.

According to the council, limiting dogs to designated beaches balances the needs of pet owners with those of people who prefer to use beaches where animals are not permitted. Officials said the measures help ensure the comfort, safety and wellbeing of all beach users.

Under the relevant municipal by-law, dogs are generally prohibited from the rest of Marbella's beaches between 1 June and 15 October, as well as during Holy Week. Exemptions apply to rescue dogs and assistance dogs accompanying people with disabilities or other special needs.

Blue Flag recognition

Marbella has retained its position as one of Andalucía's leading coastal destinations after being awarded ten Blue Flags for 2026, placing it among the ten municipalities in Spain with the highest number of the internationally recognised awards.

The resort received eight Blue Flags for its beaches and two for its marinas. The awards, presented by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) and the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), assess standards including water quality, safety, accessibility, visitor services and environmental management.

The beaches recognised this year are Cabopino, El Cable, El Faro, La Fontanilla, Nagüeles-Casablanca (recognised as a single beach for the first time), Los Monteros (Adelfas), Venus-Bajadilla, and San Pedro Alcántara (Guadalmina). The Puerto Deportivo Virgen del Carmen marina in Marbella and Puerto José Banús also received Blue Flags.

The town hall credited the achievement to the coordinated work of municipal services, lifeguards and rescue teams, along with tourism sector professionals responsible for maintaining the quality of the coastline. Marbella also holds 19 Q for Quality and S for Sustainability certifications.