Marbella golf tournament to raise funds for children with autism

Tony Bryant 25/05/2026 a las 15:48h.

A charity golf tournament is taking place at Marbella Golf Resort on Thursday 18 June, an event to raise funds for Asociación Autismo Ángel Rivière, a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Sponsored by the Marbella tax, accountancy, labour and legal services consultants Spence Clarke, the tournament is part of the Player of the Year 2025/26 competition.

The golf tournament itself forms part of a wider initiative organised by GolfInfo.com and will bring together players in a unique format with an 80-player shotgun start and a grand final on the new Zagaleta course.

Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has raised more than 20,000 euros for charitable causes in Spain. The tournament raises funds through player entry fees, sponsor donations and a prize raffle, with all proceeds donated to the selected charity.

Further information can be obtained by phoning +34 644 06 73 78 or by email: simon.ness@golfinfo.com

The Marbella branch of Asociación Autismo Ángel Rivière supports nearly 90 families, delivering services through experienced professionals. Future projects include the development of a multisensory room, enhanced educational programmes and the introduction of new therapeutic initiatives.