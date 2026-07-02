Marbella approves first stage of plans for luxury beachfront hotel on the Golden Mile

Marbella town hall has approved the preliminary stage of plans for a new ultra-luxury hotel on the beachfront Golden Mile, allowing the planning process ... to proceed for the redevelopment of a site known as Villa La Perla.

The 4,752-square-metre plot, located between Puente Romano and Puerto Banús, is currently occupied by a villa. The proposal would change its planning use from residential to hotel accommodation and increase the permitted gross buildable floor area from around 1,294 to 9,500 square metres.

The development would also create a public green space beside the protected coastal strip, which is publicly owned under Spanish law, and a service road connecting to the A-7 motorway.

Four storeys

The plans envisage a building with a ground floor and four upper storeys. According to the developer, Madrid-based MH Casa Properties, concentrating the development into a taller, more compact building would free up more land for open space while providing greater flexibility for a high-end hotel.

In the project's technical documentation, the company says the additional height would be offset by improvements to landscaping, public space and the site's relationship with the coastline.

Marbella town hall has approved the preliminary planning study, while the developer has submitted the Strategic Environmental Document required to begin the strategic environmental assessment. Both documents are now on public display, so residents and anyone potentially affected can submit comments.

The planning process began in August 2025 when the council approved a declaration supporting the proposal under an Urban Improvement Transformation Action (known by its Spanish initials ATU-MU).

A 'green' design

The developers say the hotel has been designed to remain compatible with the character of the seafront while improving the area's landscape, maximising views towards the coast and incorporating energy-efficient design, passive environmental measures and renewable energy.

Around one fifth of the site will become public green space. Of the total plot, 445 square metres will be allocated to the new service road and more than 1,140 square metres to green areas, including about 914 square metres of public open space.

The architectural practice behind the proposal says the scheme would create a broader transition to the beach, improve pedestrian links, increase vegetation, reduce the urban heat island effect and provide a better-connected network of public spaces.