Marbella firefighters recover 52-year-old man's body from van

María José Díaz Alcalá 13/05/2026 a las 13:11h.

Marbella's police and fire department discovered the body of a 52-year-old man in a van in the La Campana industrial area on Monday, 11 May.

The body was in a state of decomposition, indicating that he had been dead for several days.

The discovery took place after the emergency services learnt that the man, who had been missing for approximately a week, might be in a vehicle between Calle Gabriel Celaya and Avenida Valle Inclán.

The National and the Local police, along with the fire brigade, deployed a large operation to rescue the man, who was reportedly trapped inside the van.

The medical team that attended the scene could only confirm his death.

The judicial investigators removed the body and transferred it for an autopsy at the institute of legal medicine in Malaga.

According to sources, there were no signs of violence, leading investigators to consider a heart attack or similar circumstances as the primary hypothesis. However, the forensic medical examination will shed more light on the exact cause of death.