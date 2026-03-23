Marbella Design & Art Fair 2026: the Costa del Sol becomes Spain’s design capital The 8th edition features 30 large-scale exhibition spaces, nearly 100 brands, and a curated selection of international artists and galleries

The Mayoress of Marbella has visited the fair, which is being held at the Palacio de Congresos until the 29th.

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 23 March 2026, 13:18 Share

The Marbella Design & Art Fair has once again transformed the town into the national hub for high-end interiors.

Hosted at the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre until 29 March, the eighth edition of the event showcases 30 exhibition areas and nearly 100 brands, complemented by a full programme of professional talks and presentations.

During a visit to the fair alongside organiser Alejandro Zayas, Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz praised the event for "consolidating its position as a benchmark for the sector".

Highlighting the calibre of the exhibits, the mayor thanked the organisers for their commitment to the municipality, noting that the fair "presents Marbella as a space open to art and design" and brings world-class products to the local public.

Zayas emphasised the event's national reach, pointing out that most participants travel from outside Andalucía. "They choose Marbella because of its market potential and the significant growth the city has seen in recent years," he explained.".

This edition of the fair has larger exhibition spaces and around a hundred brands, as well as design areas that can be used by the public such as the auditorium, the restaurant and the terrace, where presentations and activities will be held during the days of the event.

International benchmarks

This year’s layout features larger exhibition spaces and functional design zones, including a restaurant, terrace, and a dedicated auditorium.A major highlight this Friday was the debut of premium German appliance brand Miele. For their first appearance at the fair, they unveiled 'Timeless Design', an installation by interior designer Helena Rocha.

The showcase features Miele’s new integrated collection in a 'Pearl Beige' finish, incorporating surfaces by Cosentino - a global leader in architectural surfaces - to create a dialogue between technology and interior architecture.

A fusion of tech and art in Marbella Beyond Miele and Cosentino, the fair hosts a prestigious roster of international firms across design, technology, and lifestyle, including: Bang & Olufsen Technogym Villeroy & Boch Natuzzi Italia Hästens

Renowned interior designers such as Marisa Gallo, Nina Dubarry, and Silvia Trigueros are also present, creating exclusive spaces that explore new ways of living through the interplay of light, materials, and architecture.

The experience is rounded off by contemporary galleries and artists, including Anna Burko, Anna Westerlund, and Excellence Art Gallery. Their presence reinforces the fair's core mission: bridging the gap between fine art and functional design.