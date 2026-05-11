Marbella honours international residents and business leaders to mark Europe Day

Marbella town hall hosted an institutional ceremony at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia on Friday to celebrate Europe Day, paying tribute to the international ... residents and entrepreneurs who enrich the town’s social and economic fabric.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, accompanied by members of the Malaga Consular Corps and local officials, emphasised that Marbella embodies the European spirit in a "vibrant, everyday, and authentic way." She noted that the town is one of the most cosmopolitan on the continent, with residents from over 150 countries living together in harmony.

During the event, several individuals and entities were honoured for their dedication to the development of the municipality across various sectors, including education, business, and philanthropy.

Among those recognised this year were:

• Smadar Kahana (Engel & Völkers Marbella)

• The Dalli Family (Tony Dalli Restaurant and Dalli’s Pasta Factory)

• Mike Drury (Aloha College Marbella and Marbella Study Centre)

• Evelyn Ramelet

• Günther Kreis (Lions Club Marbella - German Speaking)

• John Walsh (Sagesa)

• The McCrow Family (The Beach House Marbella)

The Mayor thanked the awardees for "making Marbella an essential part of their lives," describing them as examples of a city that "welcomes, integrates, and transforms."

Fausto Martínez, the Consul for Latvia and Vice-Dean of the Malaga Consular Corps, also addressed the attendees. He stated that 9th May represents "much more than a historical anniversary," as it symbolises a shared commitment to unity. He highlighted that "diversity enriches us and solidarity unites us in the face of common challenges," advocating for continued collaboration to build a more inclusive and innovative Europe.

The ceremony concluded with a reminder that Europe Day is not just a look back at the Schuman Declaration of 1950, but a celebration of a project based on peace, cooperation, and respect. For Marbella, a town that has received significant European investment (such as the ERDF funds) to improve local infrastructure, the day serves as a vital acknowledgment of its deep-rooted ties to the European Union.