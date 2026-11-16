Marbella stabilises slope next to Miguel de Cervantes school to prevent landslides

Marbella town hall has begun the second phase of repair work on the slope on Calle Alfredo Palma, near the Miguel de Cervantes school, with ... the aim of preventing further landslides due to erosion. The project, which also aims to reduce maintenance requirements in the area, is now focusing on concreting the section closest to the school and laying artificial turf.

The work follows the completion of the renovation of the concrete wall at the base of the slope, which is now between 1.8 and two metres high, as well as the general refurbishment of that part of the infrastructure. The aim is to reinforce the stability of the ground and prevent falling earth and debris from affecting the pavement and the school grounds again.

During a site visit, councillor for public works Diego López explained that this second phase will make it possible to "stabilise the ground and put an end to the erosion that occurred every time it rained, causing the embankment to crumble, posing a consequent danger to pedestrians and the pavement, as well as to the town centre". The councillor also pointed out that the installation of artificial turf on the slope will help reduce the maintenance costs previously incurred.

The works involve stabilising and concreting a 576-square-metre section of embankment, constructing 120 square metres of new wall and repairing a further 455 square metres of the existing structure. In addition to this work, 80 square metres of artificial turf will be laid to facilitate the maintenance of the area.

In two stages

The first part of the work also involved drilling drainage holes in the walls (openings designed to allow water to escape and facilitate drainage), as well as painting the structure and cleaning the area where work had already been completed.

With this phase now complete, the town hall has marked out the parking spaces, which are now available to residents and users, as that section of the street has reopened to traffic.

The second phase is taking place at the top of the slope, next to the school. The solution will protect the surface of the embankment from rainwater run-off and facilitate maintenance work in the coming years. The project aims to improve safety along this section of the street.

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