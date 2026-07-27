Marbella has been named as one of the host cities for the new Triathlon World Championships

Marbella will be one of the global venues for the 2027 T100 World Championship Tour, the professional long-distance circuit that will form part of ... the new Triathlon World Tour, the global platform jointly launched by World Triathlon and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) with the aim of putting an end to the long-standing fragmentation of the international calendar.

The announcement was made in London, where World Triathlon and the PTO unveiled a unified structure that will shape the future of professional triathlon from 2027 onwards. The world’s top triathletes will compete in Marbella on 18 and 19 September next year in what will be the fifth event of the series, following Gold Coast, Australia, (20 and 21 March), Singapore (10 and 11 April), San Francisco (5 and 6 June) and Vancouver (14 and 15 August).

The project is a strategic step towards establishing a common framework that will make it easier to understand and follow the sport, which revolves around two major circuits: the T50, the successor to the current Triathlon World Series (WTCS), and the T100, an evolution of the current T100 Triathlon World Tour. The event to be held in Marbella forms part of the latter circuit. Both the T50 and the T100 will culminate in finals where the world champions for each distance will be crowned, and there will also be an intermediate category (Challenger) for qualification for the world circuits.

"We are really looking forward to organising it; Marbella is a sporting hub and, as always, we will be the perfect hosts."

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who attended the event held in London, emphasised that the designation “reinforces the city’s position as a leading destination for elite sport, active tourism and major international events”, and highlighted that this appointment represents further recognition of the municipality’s organisational capabilities. “It’s wonderful news that we are ultimately the Spanish city set to be part of this new era in triathlon, working alongside the national federation on this T100,” she remarked.

"An honour" for the Federation

The president of the Spanish Triathlon Federation, José Hidalgo, expressed his satisfaction at the announcement made in the British capital and thanked Marbella Town Council for its institutional support. “It is an honour to be able to announce that the World Tour, this new concept in world triathlon, will feature this city for the 2027 edition,” he said. Hidalgo also highlighted the city’s strategic importance within the international circuit. “We are undoubtedly fortunate to have Marbella as an iconic venue for this new concept in world triathlon, the T100 World Championship, and the fact that it has joined us for the presentation has been a huge boost for the Federation,” he said.

Muñoz emphasised that the event “will help to strengthen its global profile and continue to promote the link between sport and tourism, one of the city’s strategic pillars for generating economic activity and reducing seasonality in the tourism sector”. “We are very excited to be organising this and to welcome back the world’s best triathletes,” she remarked, adding that “Marbella is a sporting capital”.

“As always, we will be the perfect hosts and top-class organisers, just as we have been in the past, and that is why we have been chosen – ensuring that both participants and their companions find Marbella to be an ideal destination,” she concluded.