Marbella 112: van catches fire on AP-7 motorway

Isabel Méndez 05/05/2026 a las 12:46h.

A van travelling through the province of Malaga caught fire on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on the AP-7 motorway near Marbella.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle began burning at approximately 2.30pm. According to the emergency services, there were no injuries.

The van came to a stop on the right shoulder, at kilometre 180 in the direction of Marbella. The accident, however, did not significantly impact traffic.

The Guardia Civil, road maintenance personnel and Marbella firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire brigade managed to fully extinguish the fire in an hour.