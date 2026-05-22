Marbella 112: elderly man dies following collision with another car on A-7 motorway after driving in the wrong direction

Archive photo of a traffic jam on the A-7 motorway near Marbella.

Irene Quirante and Isabel Méndez Malaga province 22/05/2026 a las 11:37h.

A 68-year-old man died on Thursday night after driving in the wrong direction and eventually colliding with another car on the A-7 motorway in Marbella.

The Guardia Civil are trying to determine why he was driving in the wrong direction. The head-on collision left another person injured.

Minutes before the fatal accident, several people alerted the emergency services that a vehicle was going the wrong way on the motorway.

The first report of the accident came in shortly after 10.20pm. According to the witness, there had been a head-on collision with people injured and trapped, at kilometre 1044, in the direction of San Pedro.

The coordinating centre immediately activated the 061 medical services, which mobilised three units, including an intensive care ambulance. Firefighters, a unit of the Guardia Civil's traffic department and the Local Police also responded to the scene.

The investigation remains open, pending an autopsy to determine whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For more 112 news click here