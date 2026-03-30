A man killed in a motorbike accident has been honoured with a mural in the Plaza de Toros neighbourhood in Marbella The mayor joined friends and family at the tribute, created by a local artist and organised by his loved ones to keep his memory alive

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 30 March 2026, 14:38 Share

In memory of Luis Magriz, a much-loved young man who died at the age of 30 in a motorbike accident, a graffiti mural has been created in the Plaza de Toros neighbourhood in Marbella. The mural was visited by the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, alongside the councillor for youth, Alejandro González.

During the ceremony, the councillor accompanied Magriz’s family and friends. It highlighted Luis’ deep roots in the neighbourhood and the legacy he has left behind. “Luis is part of a story that will remain forever in everyone’s memory,” she said.

Muñoz stressed that this tribute represents, “all the positive things he left behind, a mark that is reflected in the union of his friends to keep his life and image alive in this space”. She also praised local artist José Enrique Ragel,who she said was, "capable of capturing his essence, his passion for music and that link with flamenco that defined him so much".

Organised by those closest to him, the mural now stands as a tribute in the place where he grew up- a testament to the affection of those who knew him and a reminder that his memory lives on.