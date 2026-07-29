Luxury 70-million-euro Marbella development unveils on-site pet spa for residents

Luxury housing developments increasingly include gyms, co-working spaces and communal areas, but a new project in San Pedro Alcántara is also making room for ... residents' pets.

Property developer Praxfer Homes has built a dedicated pet spa into The Grove, its luxury residential development currently under construction in San Pedro Alcántara. Designed specifically for washing and grooming pets, the facility is part of a development that represents an investment of more than 70 million euros.

"Fifty-two per cent of Spanish families already live with pets, 86 per cent of pet owners consider them another member of the family, and Andalucía, with almost 3.3 million registered pets, has the largest pet population of any region in Spain," the developer says.

Praxfer Homes explains that the pet spa is meant to "make an everyday task easier for owners and underline the development's pet-friendly approach, adapting to the reality of modern families".

The company describes the facility as "a fresh way of thinking about housing". According to the developer, the concept follows the same thinking behind the gyms and co-working spaces now common in modern residential developments: improving residents' everyday experience.

"Having a dedicated area for pet care means owners don't have to travel elsewhere and can wash and groom their pets without taking up space at home. It's particularly useful during summer, when trips outdoors, walks on the beach and time spent outside become more frequent."

Three types of housing

The commercial response has so far been strong, with 30 per cent of the homes sold before the development has even been launched through the international estate agency network. Praxfer Homes said this demonstrates "strong demand and confidence in this area of Marbella".

Projected image of The Grove. (SUR)

The Grove will comprise 139 homes and include wellness, fitness and co-working facilities, a Pilates and stretching studio, communal social areas, a children's games room, four saltwater swimming pools and an adults-only rooftop lounge.

Construction has already begun following the grant of planning permission. The scheme has been designed as "an urban oasis inspired by the Mediterranean", with architecture that maximises natural light, large terraces and landscaped gardens created by Laura Pou's studio.

The development will offer three types of home. Its most exclusive properties will be the 'sky villas', duplex penthouses with spacious terraces, private solariums and their own swimming pools, all with sea views.