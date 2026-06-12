Ona Hotels reports 95% summer occupancy rate as bookings surge

Ona Hotels is forecasting an average summer occupancy rate of between 94% and 95% across its Costa del Sol properties in June, July and August, ... with peaks of up to 97% expected in August.

The chain, which operates around ten hotels across the region, including properties in Marbella, Nerja, Estepona, Mijas, Fuengirola and Torremolinos, said bookings at all those locations were ahead of the same period last year. The group also announced a 4% rise in revenue and a 3% increase in the average daily rate (ADR).

Nacho Barrau, CEO of Ona Hotels, said: "We're anticipating very high occupancy figures for Andalucía this summer, but the trend in last-minute bookings will be a key factor to watch over the coming months.

"The Costa del Sol will once again be one of the key destinations for tourism in Spain this summer. We're looking forward to the summer with optimism, although we remain somewhat cautious due to the geopolitical situation."

Ona Club Bena Vista and Ona Diana Park, both in Estepona, currently have the highest advance bookings within the group, followed closely by Ona Campanario in Mijas.

'Financial powerhouse'

The company described the Costa del Sol as "a real financial powerhouse for the hotel sector", noting that turnover from its properties in the destination accounted for 26% of the group's total nationwide revenue in the first four months of 2026.

Ona Marinas de Nerja leads the chain's revenue rankings in the province, followed by the Ona Valle Romano complex in Estepona and Ona Alanda Club Marbella.

The group said Spanish and British tourists account for the majority of bookings this summer, with a rise in visitors from Morocco, Ireland and France also recorded, albeit in smaller numbers.