Iconic Marbella Playa campsite reopens its doors after long refurbishment

The historic Marbella Playa campsite is set to reopen next month. Founded in 1969, the site closed in September 2022 following a change of ownership. ... It will reopen its doors in August following refurbishment work carried out as part of a project to reposition the complex.

With a history stretching back almost six decades, Marbella Playa aims to remain a leading name in holiday tourism in the area. The site retains its classic, functional layout as a campsite specialising in pitches for caravans and motorhomes, but “with a firm commitment to modernisation and high-quality services”, according to its management.

The complex has a total of 429 pitches, ranging in size from 40 to 70 square metres. Among its main facilities and communal areas, the site will offer a swimming pool, sauna, laundry service, Wi-Fi, a 16A electricity supply and a kiosk on the premises serving food (sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs).

Located in the Las Chapas district, accessible from kilometre 192,800 of the N-340 road and situated just one hundred metres from the coast, the campsite offers its guests direct and exclusive access to the fine sand of Las Cañas beach.

The new management aims to maintain “a close relationship with the Marbella area and the Costa del Sol, seeking to create synergies with local suppliers and promote the rich range of tourist, natural and beach attractions that characterise the region”.

Initial bookings

Marbella Playa has entered its pre-opening phase and has started to take its first bookings. Bookings can be made via the resort’s website, with Saturday 1 August being the first available date. During the high season (July and August), the minimum stay has been set at three nights, while for the rest of the year there is no set minimum. However, there is a limit on the maximum stay, which is 21 days.

Located 100 metres from Las Cañas beach, the site will feature a sauna and laundry facilities and will allow up to two pets per pitch

According to the information on its website, prices in July and August will be 75 euros per night for a car and a caravan, and 72 euros for a motorhome. The rate includes accommodation for two adults, and the price increases by 13.65 euros for a child aged between two and ten, and by 15 euros for each person aged eleven or over.

In the mid-season (16 to 30 June and throughout September) and at Easter, the price for a car and a caravan is 60 euros, whilst in the low season the price drops to 48 euros. For motorhomes, the prices during Easter and the mid-season, and during the low season, will be 57 and 45 euros, respectively.

The establishment allows guests to bring their pets, subject to a maximum limit of two per pitch. During the low and mid seasons, this service is provided free of charge, while during the high season there is a charge of 5.25 euros per night per pet.

As for the facilities, the outdoor swimming pool at Marbella Playa is open to all guests, and the sauna will also be open during the low and mid seasons, at a cost of nine euros. Although the campsite has a wooded area offering plenty of shade, a category of premium shaded pitches has been introduced, for which guests must pay an additional charge of 12 euros per night.