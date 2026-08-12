Antonio Banderas and Michael Bublé star as unscripted Starlite Gala raises thousands in Marbella

A impromptu duet between Michael Bublé and Bertín Osborne provided the highlight of an unscripted night at the 17th Starlite Occident Gala in Marbella on ... Sunday.

Hosted under the theme 'Peace & Love' at the Cantera de Nagüeles venue, the annual charity event saw actor Antonio Banderas return as co-host alongside festival co-founder Sandra García-Sanjuán following his absence last year.

Plácido Domingo sang 'Happy Birthday' to Banderas; Estrella Morente took to the stage with Los Alpresa; and Bertín and Michael Bublé performed a duet.. (SUR)

The evening veered off script when Osborne, who co-hosted alongside Argentine model Valeria Mazza, approached Bublé's table. The Canadian singer joined in for a rendition of the 1950s classic 'Fly Me to the Moon'.

Bertín Osborne y Michael Bublé interpretan a dúo 'Fly Me to the Moon' en la Gala Starlite.

Further unscripted performances followed, with Miguel Poveda singing alongside Melendi on guitar, Estrella Morente dancing on stage with Los Alpresa, and an appearance by 'La Reina del Flow' actor Juanma Restrepo.

Plácido Domingo led the crowd in singing 'Happy Birthday' to Banderas, who celebrated his 66th birthday during the event. Banderas later auctioned off the hand-painted shirt he was wearing to raise additional funds for charity.

Proceeds from the evening will support educational, healthcare, and social projects managed by the Starlite Foundation alongside partner organisations, including the Lágrimas y Favores Foundation and Niños en Alegría.

Solidarity Awards were presented to Argentine star Luisana Lopilato, Plácido Domingo, Estrella Morente, Venezuelan entrepreneur Eglantina Zingg, and businessmen Jorge Neri and Enrique Riquelme.

Group photo of the award winners; Soleá Morente and Miguel Poveda; and Victoria Federica.. (SU)

The gala also marked the launch of a strategic alliance for the reconstruction of Venezuela, spearheaded by Venezuela Sin Límites, Unidos en Red, and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), represented by Telma Ortiz.

Red carpet guests included Victoria Federica de Marichalar, Princess Nouf of Saudi Arabia, Joaquín Cortés, Soleá Morente, Gunilla von Bismarck, Carmen Lomana, Agustín Bravo, and Edu Aguirre.