Founders recognised on Marbella golf club anniversary

José carlos García Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:37 Share

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz has highlighted the vision and contribution of Aloha Golf Club's founders, José María Ibarrondo and Javier Quílez, saying they ensured it became "synonymous with quality, sustainability and excellence".

Speaking at a ceremony marking the club's 50th anniversary, Muñoz described the pair as "two key figures" who made it possible for Marbella to have such an emblematic venue, which has become a model of success.

The event also recognised the contribution of the professionals involved in developing the project, as well as the role of Aloha Club as a social, sporting and tourism driver for the town.