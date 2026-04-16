Marbella’s first public care home for the elderly nears completion The council will begin external urban development works in a few weeks and is already working on the concreting of the area and the procurement of furniture

The mayor and the councillor for work at the building site of the residence, which has reached 85% completion.

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 16 April 2026, 16:29 Share

The work on the future public residence for the elderly in Trapiche del Prado, the first of its kind in Marbella, is in the final stretch. The work has exceeded 85 per cent of completion and is expected to be completed by June.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said that in terms of the degree of progress, 'building 2', located in the northern part, has reached 90 per cent of completion. She added that it is currently in the phase "of finishing off the masonry, while the installation of exterior carpentry, flooring, lighting, bathroom equipment and electrical mechanisms is about to begin". Muñoz, on a visit to the project accompanied by the councillor for work, Diego López, added that 'building 1' is around 80 per cent complete. "In this case, the exterior cladding and the interior electrical, air conditioning and plumbing installations are being completed, prior to the final phase of masonry and finishing work," she said.

The outdoor development includes pedestrian walkways, seating areas and landscaped spaces

The mayor said that "in the next few weeks" work will begin on the urbanisation and exterior conditioning of the plot, which will include the creation of pedestrian walkways, seating and landscaped spaces "aimed at the well-being and coexistence" of the future users.

The project is being developed on a 12,114 square metre plot in the northern part of the historic centre, next to the Trapiche del Prado building - a 17th century building listed as an asset of cultural interest. This has already been refurbished at a cost of nearly six million euros - which will be integrated as a central element of the complex.

In addition to terraces and outdoor areas, the residential complex will have 44 rooms, of which 28 will be doubles and 16 singles. In total, 72 places will be available for both dependent and independent elderly people.

The council wants to increase the number of places to around 100 and is already working with the regional authority to arrange a number of places

The intention is that once the work has been completed, the number of places will be increased to around 100. Some of these will be for people with limited economic resources, the cost of which would be financed by the council itself. The mayor said that the town hall is already "working with the regional government to arrange a number of places".

Comfort, furniture and the Trapiche

The project has an award budget of more than 9.2 million euros, co-financed by the council, the regional government and NextGenerationEU funds. It is scheduled for completion in June and involves the construction of two new buildings designed to blend into their surroundings and meet criteria of energy efficiency, accessibility and comfort. Among the measures adopted are solar control systems, landscaped roofs and an architectural layout that enhances natural lighting and reduces energy consumption.

"We are already working on the furnishings," said the mayor.

The opening of the residence will entail the inauguration of the Trapiche del Prado itself. The intention is for the residence to make use of spaces within the historic building - such as reading rooms, leisure areas and communal spaces - although these will also be open to the general public.