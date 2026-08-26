Fake lawyer arrested at Malaga Airport after €100,000 Marbella mansion fraud

National Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman at Malaga Airport on suspicion of posing as a lawyer to defraud an investor of 100, ... 000 euros following the fake sale of a mansion in Marbella.

The suspect, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, was intercepted while attempting to enter the country using her sister's passport.

The investigation started after the 43-year-old victim filed a complaint. Attracted by an appealing scheme in a luxury residential development in Marbella, the investor contacted the woman, who presented herself as a prestigious lawyer and a regular collaborator with the area's leading estate agents.

According to police sources, she managed to deceive even the estate agents by promising to attract high-net-worth buyers. She persuaded them to hand over the keys to her so she could show the properties.

With access to the properties secured and a carefully crafted paper trail, the woman persuaded the victim to make two cash payments, one of 80,000 euros and another of 20,000, as a deposit. Once she had secured the money, she disappeared without a trace.

Identity theft

Investigators found that the woman was using a fake profile to conduct business and routinely posed as her own sister, exploiting the striking physical resemblance between them to evade police action.

The deception came to an end at Malaga Airport, where the police identified her as she attempted to pass through passport control using her sister's passport. After checking her fingerprints, the police confirmed her true identity.

The detainee faces charges of fraud, identity theft, forgery, practicing a profession without authorisation and tax evasion. The court has already ordered precautionary measures, including the confiscation of her passport and a ban on leaving the country.

The investigation remains open, as the National Police suspect there may be more victims.

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