Employment in Marbella has recorded its best August since 2007, with a 13 per cent fall in unemployment

In August, Marbella recorded 5,863 unemployed people, 877 fewer than in the same month last year. This represents a year-on-year fall in ... unemployment of 13.01 per cent and marks the town’s lowest unemployment figure since 2007.

Compared with July, the number of unemployed people fell by 61. As for recruitment, 4,347 contracts were signed in August, a figure similar to that recorded in the same month of 2025, when the figure stood at 4,475. The head of the department, Alejandro Freijo, said that this is “a historic figure” and that the results reflect “the strength of our labour market and the positive trend the municipality has been experiencing”.

He highlighted the combined trend in recruitment and unemployment, saying that “we must not simply analyse how many contracts are signed in a given month”, given that this August saw only 128 fewer contracts signed than a year ago, while there are 877 fewer people out of work.

In his view, this trend “points to greater stability in the labour market”. The local councillor has attributed these results to the efforts of the business community and to the joint work carried out by the council with businesses to understand their needs and facilitate the recruitment of workers. In this regard, he said that “training, guidance and job placement are essential tools” for connecting jobseekers with the opportunities generated by the market.